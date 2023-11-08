Jalpaiguri triumphs with 9 gold medals at ‘Inter-State School Meet’

Jalpaiguri district shone at the West Bengal School Council Sports and Games’ Inter-State School meet, bagging 9 gold medals, 3 silvers, and 5 bronzes in Judo. The event took place at the Judo Club in Kolkata on November 6 and 7, with participation from 17 districts across the state. Boys competed in weight groups ranging from 25 to 90 kg, while girls contested in the 36 to 70 kg categories.

Eighteen students from Jalpaiguri arrived at Deshbandhu Nagar High School, warmly welcomed by the school’s teachers on Wednesday.

Arindam Roy, school’s head teacher, proudly noted that students from their school won 6 of the 9 gold medals in the district. Students from six schools, including Phanindradev High School, Satish Lahiri English Medium Junior High and Berubari Tapashili Free High School, were part of this group. Gold medalist Prashant Roy, a Class 11 student at Deshbandhu Nagar Higher Secondary

School, stated: “It’s a great result. Those who secured gold will represent the state in future competitions.”