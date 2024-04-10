Jalpaiguri: Trinamool targets key booths for victory in LS elections

The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat is crucial in this election, leaving no room for mistakes. The ruling party of the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC), has initiated a booth-based campaign, targeting areas where the party faced setbacks in the previous Assembly elections.

According to some party workers, the leadership is executing the overall campaign effectively. Additionally, specific areas are being targeted separately, with small groups canvassing door-to-door to inform voters about how the BJP has deceived the public under the guise of development.

Chandan Bhowmik, mentor of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, stated: “We have commenced work based on booth-level analysis, engaging in patient discussions with voters at their doorsteps. We are showcasing the state government’s achievements for the common man and highlighting the failures of the Central government.

Furthermore, we are addressing the shortcomings of the incumbent MP’s performance over the past five years. Rest assured, Trinamool will secure the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat.”

The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency comprises Jalpaiguri Sadar, Rajganj, Maynaguri, Dhupguri, Malbazar, Dabgram Phulbari and Mekhliganj Assembly constituencies in Cooch Behar district. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress held a lead over the BJP only in Rajganj Assembly constituency by several thousand votes.

However, in the 2021 state Assembly elections, BJP candidates secured victories in three out of seven Assembly seats. While Trinamool clinched Jalpaiguri Sadar, Rajganj, Malbazar and Mekhliganj Assembly constituencies, the 2023 Dhupguri Assembly constituency by-election saw a Trinamool victory. Despite these wins, the ruling party is trailing behind in overall results.

Although Trinamool holds Jalpaiguri Sadar Assembly, it lags behind BJP in seven wards within the municipality area. Similarly, even though Trinamool won the Dhupguri seat in a by-election, it faces challenges in several wards. Analysis of booth-wise results in Dabgram Phulbari, Maynaguri and other Assembly areas reveals Trinamool’s deficits in numerous booths. Furthermore, in the last Panchayat elections, BJP secured Bowalmari Nandanpur and Nagarberubari Gram Panchayats in Sadar Block.

Consequently, TMC workers have compiled a list of underperforming booths to target for capturing the Jalpaiguri seat in the upcoming election.