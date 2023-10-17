Jalpaiguri Traffic Police launch ‘Child Card’ for safety during Puja

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Traffic Police launched the ‘Child Card’ initiative to emphasise the importance of children’s safety during Puja. Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of e-rickshaws on city streets during the Puja days. DSP Traffic, Arindam Pal Chowdhury, made this announcement during the inauguration of the Durga Puja guide map for Jalpaiguri city, which also includes Malbazar, Mainaguri, and Dhupguri.



Arindam Pal Chowdhury explained: “We are setting up a total of ten police assistance booths at key locations in the city. To ensure children’s safety, each booth will have ‘Child Cards’. Parents are encouraged to collect these cards, where they can provide their child’s name, address and their own phone number. The card will be hung around the child’s neck. In case a child goes missing in a crowded area, the police can contact the parent by referring to the card.”

On Tuesday, IG of North Bengal, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, inaugurated the Puja guide map in a ceremony at Thana More in the city. Jalpaiguri Range IG Akhilesh Chaturvedi, District Magistrate Shama Parveen, Superintendent of Police Umesh Khandbhale, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman, Chairman of Jalpaiguri Municipality Papiya Paul and many others were in attendance.

To manage traffic and parking during the Puja days, parking arrangements have been made at various locations, including Rajbari Para, Bala Para, Bau Bazar and Netaji Para, as well as the Art Gallery.

Moreover, during the Puja days, except for emergency services, no vehicles will be allowed in the city after a specified time. All types of transportation within the city have been banned from 4 pm to 2 am during the Puja days.

IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav said: “During the Puja, we often observe young people riding bikes at high speeds without wearing helmets, especially at night. In the event of an accident, the festive season can turn tragic for families. We request everyone to abide by traffic laws.”