Jalpaiguri Town Station to get a facelift

The modernisation of Jalpaiguri Town Station began under the ‘Amrit Bharat’ project and will be completed in two phases.

The Railways has announced that the first phase of the work will be finished within the next six months. Simultaneously, the process of reclaiming railway land and evicting other occupants, including those in the station market, will commence. This move by the Railways has created anxiety among hundreds of traders who are now concerned about where they will conduct their businesses. Business owners are also demanding alternative locations.

The modernisation of 508 stations across the country is currently underway as part of the ‘Amrit Bharat’ project, and Jalpaiguri Town Station is included in this initiative. According to the Katihar Division of the North Eastern Frontier Railway, the modernisation will occur in two phases, which will include separating the entrance and exit of the station, providing modern seating and restroom facilities for passenger convenience, and offering WiFi service.

Additionally, work has commenced to raise the platform’s level, with Railway officials periodically inspecting the station to monitor progress.

Jagindrar Das, secretary of the Station Bazar Samiti, commented: “Numerous businessmen have been operating here for an extended period. While we support development, we have approached our Member of Parliament with the request for an alternative location. He has assured us that he will discuss this matter with the railway department.”

Suvendu Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar Division, stated: “The Amrit Bharat project’s work at the town station is expected to be completed within the next six months. The station market and current occupants will be relocated. However, no decision has been made yet regarding providing alternative spaces

for traders.”