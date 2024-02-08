Jalpaiguri to launch Filaria eradication prog from Feb 10

Jalpaiguri: The Health department is all set to launch Filaria eradication programme from February 10 in the district. A video conference was held on Wednesday between the Secretary of the State Health department and the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Jalpaiguri regarding the programme.



There are several instructions regarding this programme. It is said that all persons except pregnant women, critically ill persons and children under two years of age will be covered under this programme. From February 10 to 17, medicines will be given through special camps in tea gardens, schools and colleges. From February 18 to 28, door-to-door distribution of medicines will take place.

The programme will be inaugurated at 11 am on February 10.

According to the district Health department, a total of 53 filariasis patients were diagnosed from January to December 2023. Most of them are in Banarhat Block of Dhupguri Sub-Division. A parasite Wuchereria bancrofti is the cause of this disease. When the larva of this parasite enters the host with the Culex mosquito being the carrier, the person becomes infected with the disease. Since filaria is an insect-borne disease, the same method used to control dengue and malaria is being used against the Culex mosquito. However, this time, under the initiative of the state Health department, the Filaria eradication programme will continue in the district.

Everyone will be given DEC and Albendazole medicine. In this regard, Jalpaiguri Chief Health Officer-1 Dr Trideep Das said: “Work will be done according to the instructions as per protocol handed down by the state Health department.”