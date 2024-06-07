Jalpaiguri to convert used cooking oil to biodiesel

Jalpaiguri: To maintain the quality of food, the same oil should not be used for cooking more than twice. This time, biodiesel will be made from vegetable oils, animal fats or restaurant grease that has already been used in cooking.



This biodiesel will in turn run vehicles. The Food Safety Department of the Jalpaiguri District Health Department has come up with this initiative.

On Friday, on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, a seminar was held at the DRS Hall of the Jalpaiguri District Health Department with various fast-food outlets, restaurants and business establishments. The seminar included a detailed discussion on the production of biodiesel under the government’s Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) project.

There is a problem with burnt oil from various fast-food factories, sweet shops etc being poured into the drains of the district. On this day, the Food Safety Department informed that edible oil should not be used more than once or twice in cooking, which is harmful to health. The environment is also being affected owing to used oil being thrown into the drains. Therefore, the government has taken the initiative to make biodiesel from used oil through the RUCO project. Jalpaiguri District Food Safety Inspecting Officer Rajendra Kumar Rai said: “There are

several government-listed companies that produce biodiesel from used oil. A company on the list will be contacted by the District Health Department. Before that, we are calculating how much oil is being generated each month. The biodiesel manufacturing company will get in touch with the local business enterprises and procure the burnt oil for which they will also pay.” He added: “This used oil is refined to produce not only biodiesel but also dishwashing soap. Through this process, the quality of food can be maintained, and the environment can be protected.”

The President of Maynaguri Traders Association, Shyamal Brahma and Jalpaiguri businessman, Debrata Ghosh, welcomed this government initiative.