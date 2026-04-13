Jalpaiguri: TMC’s Krishna Das unveils area-specific manifesto, BJP takes swipe

Jalpaiguri: Alongside the state manifesto of the Trinamool Congress, Jalpaiguri Assembly constituency candidate Krishna Das on Saturday released an area-specific manifesto focusing on long-standing civic issues, particularly the persistent waterlogging in the town.



One of the key highlights of the manifesto is the proposed “Panga Sewerage Plan,” aimed at addressing chronic drainage problems caused by backflow from the Karla River. Large parts of Jalpaiguri town face severe waterlogging every year due to accumulated rainwater and reverse flow from the river, a problem that has remained unresolved for years.

Addressing a press conference at his election office in Raikat Para, Das explained that water from the Karla River flows into the Teesta River, but due to rising water levels near the Teesta-Karla confluence, backflow occurs, worsening drainage congestion. “If elected, we will divert the town’s excess water through the Gadadhar Canal and newly constructed channels into the Panga River, eventually draining it into Bangladesh. This will permanently resolve the waterlogging issue,” he said.

Das also emphasized the need to upgrade Jalpaiguri Municipality into a municipal corporation to improve civic infrastructure, revenue generation, and business prospects. He added that earlier proposals to include adjoining panchayat areas such as Paharpur, Aravinda, Kharia, and Patkata would be revisited.

The manifesto further promises the establishment of a full-fledged university in Jalpaiguri, creation of a new Berubari block with six panchayats, setting up two colleges in Ghughudanga, and installation of an MRI facility at Jalpaiguri Medical College.

Residents, however, expressed cautious optimism. Local resident Sudhir Sarkar said that while such promises are common during elections, their implementation remains uncertain. Another resident, Atreyi Basu Roy, stressed that improving existing civic services should be prioritised before upgrading the municipality to a corporation.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ananta Deb Abhikari criticised the move, stating that the ruling party has been in power in the state for over a decade. “If real development had taken place, there would have been no need for such manifestos. People will not be misled this time,” he said.

Leaflets outlining the manifesto are set to be distributed among residents across the constituency. Panchayat leaders, including Aravinda Panchayat chief Rajesh Mondal and TMC leader Pranayita Das, were present during the launch event.