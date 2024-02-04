Jalpaiguri: TMC trade union leader killed, 2 arrested

Jalpaiguri: The missing trade union leader owing allegiance to the TMC was found dead on Sunday morning.



Sunil Lohar (42) was a resident of Nidam tea garden in the Malbazar block. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder.

Lohar had been missing since last Friday. On Sunday morning his corpse was spotted in a drain inside the Nidam tea garden. Prima facie police feel that he was strangled to death. Police have arrested one Anand Mahali, a resident of Nidam Tea Garden, and Rohit Mahali, a resident of ward no. 12 of Malbazar Municipality,

Meanwhile, the name of a Panchayat member of the BJP is doing the rounds in the garden area. INTTUC supporters blocked the National Highway in front of the Malbazar police station demanding this arrest. His house was also vandalised.

It is reported that Sunil Lohar was an INTTUC leader of the Nidam Tea Garden. He worked as a night guard in the garden factory. On Friday night he had left his home and gone to work. Sunil Lohar’s neighbor, Jhulu Nageshwar said that he found out that Sunil was feeling very sick on duty that night. He then went to the garden hospital accompanied by the accused. He then went missing.

A missing complaint was launched on Saturday. Meanwhile, Malbazar Block Trinamool president Sushil Prasad alleged: “Sunil has been leading the TMC since long in Nidam Tea Garden. He was killed just before the elections so that the BJP could capture the garden.”

On the other hand, Malbazar BJP assembly convenor Rakesh Nandi said, “We want proper investigation. The murderers should be punished.” Police force has been deployed in the area.