Jalpaiguri: TMC mocks BJP’s delay in announcing candidate

Jalpaiguri: “BJP is asserting that the battle in Bengal is between Didi and Modi. However, while Trinamool is submitting nomination papers today, BJP is yet to announce its candidate’s name. It appears to be a form of defeat even before the contest,” jeered Jalpaiguri district Trinamool president Mahua Gope, as she proceeded to submit the nomination papers of the party’s candidate, Nirmal Chandra Roy, at the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office on Friday.



Minister Balu Chik Baraik, Siliguri Municipal Corporation chairman Gautam Deb, district Trinamool Chairman Khageshwar Roy and others accompanied the candidate during the submission.

Leaders and workers of the district Trinamool embarked on a colourful procession from the district office towards the District Magistrate’s office. Candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy joined in the singing in unison with his supporters. However, in accordance with Election Commission rules, police barricaded the procession shortly before reaching the District Magistrate’s office. Nonetheless, led by the district Trinamool president, ministers and a few supporters, he proceeded into the District Magistrate’s office along with the candidate.

Mahua Gope remarked: “Following the announcement of the candidate for Jalpaiguri from the Brigade meeting, campaigning activities have commenced in this constituency. However, the main opposition party in the state, BJP, is notably absent in this constituency. They are yet to announce their candidate. Without visible rivals, where will the competition arise? It seems that BJP’s silence is akin to conceding defeat even before the battle begins.”

In response to the remarks made by the district Trinamool president, the general secretary of the district BJP, Shyam Prasad, stated: “Trinamool need not concern themselves with whether BJP has announced a candidate or not. Let them contemplate the election’s outcome instead.”