Jalpaiguri: Three women die, two injured in road accident

Jalpaiguri: Three women lost their lives while two persons sustained injuries in a road accident on Sunday. The victims, residents of Tadong in Gangtok, Sikkim, met with the accident on Sunday afternoon on National Highway No. 17 in the Dharanipur Tea Garden area of the Nagrakata Block in Jalpaiguri. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Malbazar Super Specialty and Shulka Para Hospitals.



According to local sources, the incident occurred when five individuals in a car were driving from Tadong to Birpara to the house of a deceased relative.

The car lost control and overturned in the nearby lowland while attempting to avoid a speeding motorbike. Meena Chhetri (45), Pabitra Gurung (42) and Sangeeta Chhetri (43) lost their lives, as confirmed by police and hospital sources.

Robin Thapa, the Subdivisional Police Officer of Malbazar, stated: “One person succumbed to injuries at the accident spot. Two more women lost their lives after being rescued and transported to the hospital. The injured, identified as Bhanu Bhakta Yogi (50) and Sachin Karki, are currently undergoing treatment at Sulkapara and Malbazar Super Specialty Hospitals. Their families have been notified. All the victims are related to each other.”