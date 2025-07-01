Jalpaiguri Tea Auction Centre reopens after a decade

Jalpaiguri: After almost 10 years, the Jalpaiguri Tea Auction Centre reopened on Monday, signaling a fresh start for North Bengal’s tea trade. On the first day, 1,05,000 kilograms of tea was brought in, with 45,000 kg auctioned online. Prices ranged from Rs 114 to Rs 227 per kg.

The relaunch event was attended by BJP MP Jayanta Roy, TMC MLA Pradip Kumar Barma and senior Tea Board officials, reflecting a rare display of bipartisan cooperation.

Sanjay Dhanute, Chairman of the Tea Auction Task Force, said: “Buyers participated from across North Bengal and Kolkata. After a decade, this reopening is a positive sign.”

Auctions will be conducted over 11 days. Buyers paying in cash within seven days will receive a 2 per cent discount, according to Purjit Boxigupta, Vice Chairman of the Auction Committee.

“The strong initial response gives us hope for the auction centre’s future,” he added.

Bijoygopal Chakraborty, president of the Small Tea Growers’ Association, emphasised the importance of the centre for local producers: “North Bengal produces 290 million kg of tea, much of it from bought-leaf factories. If even a portion is sold here, it will help revive the centre.”

Kamalchandra Baishya, Deputy Director of the Tea Board’s Siliguri office, noted: “Of the 430 million kg of tea produced in North Bengal, only 130 million kg is currently auctioned. We aim to increase that.”

The event concluded on a harmonious note, with the MP singing a Bhawaiya song and the MLA performing a Rabindra Sangeet.

In his address, Roy said: “For years, I have watched Jalpaiguri decline. Why isn’t the tea industry thriving? Let us, as representatives of the people, rise above party lines and work together for the district’s progress.”

Barma echoed: “Outside politics, I share a personal bond with the MP. Though our ideologies differ, when it comes to development, we must stand united.”