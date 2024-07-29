Jalpaiguri Task Force raids prominent food outlets over substandard ingredients

Jalpaiguri: In response to allegations that some prominent food outlets and restaurants in Jalpaiguri are using low-quality ingredients, the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Divisional Task Force launched a series of raids on Sunday. Food samples were collected, and objectionable items were seized from several eateries. Despite inquiries, restaurant authorities failed to provide satisfactory explanations about the questionable materials, according to the administration.



The crackdown extends to a shopping mall chain, prompted by complaints of overcharging for basic commodities like potatoes and onions. Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tamojit Chakraborty led the operation, which targeted multiple restaurants and shops across the town. The Food Safety Officers inspected kitchens and collected samples for further testing.Assistant Director of Jalpaiguri District Consumer Affairs and Fair Business Practices, Debashish Mondal, stated: “We received a written complaint a few days ago about some eateries and restaurants using substandard ingredients. As a result of today’s operation, we have seized items, including stale chicken, which will be sent to the health department’s lab for testing.”

The investigation revealed that the prices of potatoes and onions in a shopping mall were significantly higher than government rates, with onions priced at Rs. 52 per kg and potatoes at Rs. 42 per kg. This prompted an immediate raid by the Task Force.

SDO Tamojit Chakraborty explained: “The administration is striving to control the prices of vegetables. We have asked for documentation to justify the high prices of potatoes and onions. Additionally, the mall is selling low-sugar potatoes at a premium price, and we have requested certification proving the low sugar content.”

Jalpaiguri hosts several restaurants and eateries run by reputed companies, and every day people flock to eat in these restaurants. However, complaints were submitted to the administration against some restaurants, questioning the quality of food.