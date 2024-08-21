Jalpaiguri takes tourism route to promote Rava community

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration is launching significant initiatives to promote the socio-economic development of the Rava ethnic group, one of the district’s ethnic communities, through tourism. Key steps include the creation of homestays and the promotion of Rava culture to attract tourists. The administration is also exploring long-term strategies to further uplift this community. The Rava people have welcomed these efforts, seeing them as a path to future growth.



The Rava community, which numbers between 2,800 and 2,900, resides in Khuklung Basti and Gosai Hat in Dhupguri Block, as well as Mela Basti and the Mogolkata Tea Plantation area in Banarhat Block. Despite the passage of time, the Ravas have preserved their rich cultural heritage, which they regularly showcase at various government functions. This cultural preservation has sparked considerable interest among tourists eager to learn more about the Rava way of life. In response, the district administration has taken steps to incorporate Rava villages into the region’s tourism plans, with a particular focus on developing homestays.

Praveen Lama, an official from the Jalpaiguri District Backward Classes Welfare department, commented: “We are collaborating with the Tourism department to ensure the Rava people benefit from tourism-driven development.”

Echoing this sentiment, district Tourism department official Saupa Lama stated: “Under the West Bengal Home Stay Policy, Rs 1 lakh has already been allocated to individuals interested in setting up homestays in Mogolkata and Mela Basti.”

Rabi Rava, General Secretary of the State Rava Development Council, emphasized the community’s reliance on agriculture for their livelihood. “The state government’s initiative to develop our community through tourism is a welcome move. We have plans to build more homestays and offer tourists a taste of Rava cuisine and culture. Additionally, we’re proposing to the district tourism department for the creation of a small museum at Gosai Hat EcoPark to preserve and showcase the history of the Rava people,” he said.