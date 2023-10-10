Jalpaiguri takes precautions for safe idol immersion

Jalpaiguri: This year, the Jalpaiguri district administration is taking extra precautions for the immersion of Durga idols at the ‘Dasami Ghats.’ In addition to barricading the riverbanks with bamboo and thick ropes, idols must be immersed in knee-deep water in these enclosed areas.



There will be stringent security measures in place at the immersion site with access to the river restricted to only a few members of the Puja committee during the immersion process.

Last year, tragedy struck in which nine people lost their lives in a flash flood in the Mal River on ‘Dasami’. This has led to the district administration, after discussions with various departments, to issue strictures for idol immersion.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen stated: “The district administration has conducted meetings with all stakeholders regarding Durga Puja and idol immersion. Further discussions will take place and several important plans have been put in place to ensure a safe celebration.”

Immersion sites are constructed on ‘Dashami’ at nearly all riverbanks in the district. Idols are also immersed in Metelli, Dhupaguri, Nagrakata, Banarhat, Mainaguri and in the rivers of Malbazar in Jalpaiguri. Due to the risk of flash floods in the rivers of Dooars, which flow with strong and rapid currents, no one will be allowed into the river if there has been heavy rain in the hill and plain areas 24 hours before the immersion, stated the district administration.

In such cases, idols should be immersed from the embankment. Regardless of whether it rains during the Puja or not, the administration does not want to take any risks. Therefore, the immersion sites will be securely barricaded with bamboo and thick ropes and strict security will be maintained to ensure that Puja committee members and visitors adhere to these instructions. In order to monitor rainfall in the mountains and plains during Puja and assess the risk of flash floods, control rooms will be set up in all BDO offices from October 24 to 26.