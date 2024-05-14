Jalpaiguri takes action against pollution of Karala River

Jalpaiguri: Not only the government but also the administration aims to involve various merchant organisations and businessmen to address the pollution of the Karala River flowing through the town of Jalpaiguri. Recently, in a special meeting at the sub-divisional administrative level, a plan was proposed for the Karala River, emphasising active participation and support from



public representatives.

Tamajit Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-Division, stated: “Jalpaiguri Municipality should take steps against the dumping garbages to prevent pollution of Karala River, while the Irrigation department should also play a role in cleaning the river. Efforts should be made to address the issue of garbage floating in the river and training Jalpaiguri Municipal staff in sewage treatment plant management by the Directorate of Municipal Engineering would be beneficial. In the coming days, we will aim to address some problems by engaging with organisations like the Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Dinbazar Traders Association.”

Chakraborty also expressed hope that active involvement of public representatives after the elections would contribute to solving some of the issues.

Concerns have been raised multiple times regarding the pollution of the Karala River from various quarters. Some parts of the river have been cleaned through voluntary efforts by organisations. However, pollution persists, especially from November to May-June, when the level of pollution increases due to factors like water hyacinth accumulation and garbage dumping, particularly in the Dinbazar area. This part of the Karala River has almost taken the shape of a dustbin.

During summer, mosquito infestation intensifies.

Nevertheless, pollution levels decrease during the monsoon season as increased water flow washes away garbage into the Teesta River.