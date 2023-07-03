Jalpaiguri: Substance abuser kills mother

Jalpaiguri: A substance abuser kicked his mother to death on Sunday night at the Banku Bazar area of Sankwajhora Gram Panchayat No I, Dhupguri block in Jalpaiguri.



The Dhupguri police arrested the accused. Sujoy Tunga, Inspector in Charge of Dhupguri PS stated that the son Prasenjit Oraon was arrested based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s husband.

According to local sources, an argument ensued between Prasenjit and his mother, Bhado Oraon (62), on Sunday morning over monetary issues and Prasenjit struck his mother on the head. Later that evening, the dispute escalated, resulting in another attack on his parents. Prasenjit began kicking his mother. Bhado’s husband attempted to intervene but failed.

Bandhan Oraon, the husband, said his wife lost her life due to the kicks on her chest. He lodged a complaint against his son at the local PS. Bhado Oraon’s body was taken to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem.