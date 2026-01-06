Jalpaiguri: Subarnapur Tea Garden reopens after four-month stalemate

Jalpaiguri: A four-month-long stalemate at the Subarnapur Tea Garden in Dhalabari village under the Rajadanga Gram Panchayat ended on Monday with the reopening of the garden’s office, bringing relief to nearly 200 tea workers and their families.

The lock on the office door was opened in the presence of Kranti Block INTTUC president Parishram Chik Baraik, Rajadanga Gram Panchayat Pradhan Sanjay Oraon, Subarnapur Tea Garden manager Riaz Chowdhury, and local panchayat members.

The garden had remained closed over a dispute regarding the payment of the government-mandated 20 per cent Puja bonus. Parishram Chik Baraik said, “The impasse was resolved following a meeting held on January 4 at the Jalpaiguri district INTTUC office, attended by workers, management representatives, and public officials. It was agreed that the bonus would be paid in two phases.”

Garden manager Riaz Chowdhury stated: “10 per cent of the bonus would be paid by January 15, while the remaining 10 percent would be cleared by March 31. Following the agreement, the garden reopened on Monday, and work will resume from Tuesday.” The prolonged closure had caused severe hardship for workers, many of whom were forced to borrow money to meet daily expenses, medical needs, and education costs for their children.

Local panchayat member Ramijul Alam said: “A tripartite meeting will be held within the next two weeks at the Malbazar Assistant Labour Commissioner’s office to address other labour-related issues.”

Scenes of celebration marked the reopening, with workers distributing sweets and garlanding public representatives and garden officials.