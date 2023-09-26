Jalpaiguri: Students seek justice and refunds

Jalpaiguri: Students enrolled at the Dishari Nursing and Technological Centre Institute in Jalpaiguri have taken to the streets to demand a refund for the money they paid for their training.



Additionally, on Tuesday, they submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate regarding the issue. Their next course of action will depend on the response from the District Magistrate’s office, as stated by the students. The controversy began on September 19 when the Jalpaiguri District Health department conducted a raid on the institute, citing its lack of permission from the department.

After the incident garnered media attention, students who received training at the centre began coming forward with their grievances.

Sushmita Das, one of the students, explained: “Three years ago, I paid Rs 25,000 for nursing training. Additionally, I paid another Rs 5,000 for a certificate. However, when I applied for jobs using that certificate, prospective employers claimed it was fake.

This is why I am demanding a refund of the money.

Many of us have been deceived with these fake certificates amounting to millions of rupees.”

Student Pinky Roy revealed: “The owner of Dishari Nursing and Technological Centre Institute, Shantanu Sharma, personally provided training in various subjects, including giving injections and stitches. However, the methods of training were unconventional.

During injection training, two students were made to inject each other without using any medication. This led to the introduction of air into the body.”

Sushmita Das also reported that during suturing practice, students were required to cut their own skin and then attempt to suture the

incisions themselves.