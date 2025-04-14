Jalpaiguri: State begins urgent repairs of Teesta embankment

Jalpaiguri: Ahead of the monsoon season, the Teesta Barrage Division and the state Irrigation department have initiated crucial erosion-prevention work along the Teesta River embankment in Gajoldoba, Jalpaiguri. The move comes in response to the significant damage caused during the 2023 Sikkim glacial lake outburst, which severely impacted sections of the Teesta embankment in North Bengal.

One of the most affected areas was the guide dam on the right side of the Teesta Barrage in Gajoldoba. During the disaster, water released from the barrage created massive tidal waves that led to serious erosion in Biren Basti near Milan pally.

Two major breaches — covering a stretch of 1.85 kilometres — have made the region increasingly vulnerable, with the Teesta River inching dangerously closer to homes and agricultural lands.

Local residents are alarmed. “If the repairs are not completed before this monsoon, many residential and farmland areas in Biren Basti could be swallowed by the river,” warned Suman Roy, a resident of the area. Locals have already alerted the Irrigation department regarding the urgent need for protective measures.

In response, Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Northeast Division of the Irrigation department, confirmed that the state has sanctioned a project worth Rs 4.5 crore for erosion control at the two damaged sites — measuring 900 metre and 950 metre respectively. “Tenders have been invited and work will commence before the onset of the monsoon,” he assured.

Meanwhile, in another critical location near the Hawa Mahal adjacent to the Teesta Barrage, emergency repair work has already been completed.

Now, the Teesta Barrage Division has received approval for maintenance work on two additional stretches—measuring 515 metre and 410 metre—of the guide dam on the right side of the river.

“The repair work is expected to be completed within the next month,” stated Sunil Kumar Thakur, Executive Engineer of the Teesta Barrage Division.