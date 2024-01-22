Jalpaiguri: Sports meet for differently-abled held

Jalpaiguri: Niswarth, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the betterment of specially-abled and underprivileged individuals, organised a sports meet on January 21, at the Bhanu Maidan Football field in Bagrakote Tea Garden in Jalpaiguri.



The event witnessed participation of 192 individuals from 22 tea gardens of Dooars, engaging in various activities aimed at showcasing their talents and abilities. The events included wheelchair race, shot put, bursting balloon, sack race, catch a pole, and a 50-meter sprint.

MLAs from Darjeeling, Dooars, Padmashree awardee Karimul Haque, SDO, IAS officers, and the Army Commander from the Bagrakote unit attended along with tea planters and other guests. A generous provision of food was made for over 300 participants and attendants, along with more than 100 guests. The sports meet drew an audience of over 900 residents from various gardens, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere. Niswarth, founded with the sole motto of working towards the betterment and upliftment of specially-abled and underprivileged individuals, has made significant strides over 16 years. Covering a population of nearly 15 lakh across 273 tea gardens in 10 districts of North Bengal and Assam, the organisation has provided a total social benefit help of Rs 2,41,75,650. This includes direct social benefits of Rs 1,51,51,650 and indirect social benefits of Rs 90,24,000.

Highlighting the organisation’s multifaceted approach, Harsh Kumar, president and co-founder of Niswarth, stated: “Through this NGO, I have given vocational training to 19,000 tribal students in centers spread across Dooars and Siliguri, helping them secure placements both in India and abroad. Despite challenges during Covid pandemic, we are gradually reopening our centers, with a recent one started at Damdim Tea Garden and plans for another in Siliguri.”

The sports meet not only celebrated athletic achievements but also echoed Niswarth’s commitment to fostering a supportive community for differently-abled individuals, showcasing their abilities and promoting a sense of inclusion.