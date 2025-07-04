Jalpaiguri sizzles under intense heatwave as rainfall deficit grows

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri district continues to reel under intense heat with no significant rainfall recorded throughout June. The heatwave has persisted into July, with temperatures hovering between 34 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius. While town areas have seen brief thunderstorms, the broader Dooars region has received only scattered showers, offering little relief.

According to the Meteorological department, no heavy rainfall is expected in July either, compounding worries across the district. Both the Irrigation and Meteorological departments point to global warming as a key factor behind the changing weather pattern.

Rainfall data shows a sharp decline. Between January and June 2024, Jalpaiguri recorded just 894 mm of rainfall—down from 1,464 mm in 2020 and 1,909 mm in 2022. In contrast, Malbazar received 1,355 mm, Banarhat 1,103 mm and Maynaguri 908 mm this year.

“The heat becomes unbearable by mid-morning,” said Samunjal Saha, a town resident. Senior citizen Basantabihari Talapatra noted: “A decade ago, we used to need blankets in April. Heavy rains were common in May and June. That rhythm is gone.”

Environmental degradation is also being blamed. “Roadside trees were cut for highway expansion and few replacements have been planted. High-rises have taken over green cover,” said geographer Jatiswar Bharati.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation department, expressed concern: “We’ve had minimal rain. With July’s outlook also dry, we worry whether we’ll reach even half of our annual average of 3,400 mm.”

Gopinath Raha, head of the Sikkim Meteorological department and spokesperson for the North Bengal Weather Office, explained the underlying cause: “This year, the monsoon trough, which usually runs across eastern India and brings moisture-laden winds, shifted southward in June. As a result, the entire region experienced deficient rainfall. While isolated heavy showers may occur in July, overall precipitation is expected to remain below normal.”

With rising temperatures and dwindling rainfall, Jalpaiguri faces mounting challenges—from drinking water shortages to agricultural stress—as the monsoon continues to falter.