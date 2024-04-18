Jalpaiguri: SHGs to manage canteens for polling staff

Jalpaiguri: From polling staff to security personnel arriving at the District Rural Development Centre (DCRC), food shortages cannot be allowed. It’s imperative they receive meals at an affordable price. Adopting this stance, the responsibility of canteens in two DCRCs of the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency has been assigned to Self-Help-Groups (SHG) for this election.



Interested SHGs have already submitted applications to the Project Director of the Jalpaiguri District Rural Development Centre (DRDC). Among the applicant self-help groups, those with prior experience have been selected for the task.

According to information from the District Election Office, about 7,616 polling personnel will be deployed for 1,904 polling booths, with additional staff kept in reserve. Moreover, security and transportation personnel will be

stationed outside. Rajendra Raj Sundar, Project Director of the Jalpaiguri District Rural Development Centre, stated: “It’s anticipated that some of these staff members will depart for their polling booths after having meals at the DCRC on Thursday. However, it’s crucial to assess whether the selected self-help groups have the capacity to cater to the required number of personnel. Nevertheless, three self-help groups have been assigned to operate in the Jalpaiguri DCRC, with five groups under these three.

Additionally, the allocation of responsibilities for the DCRC at Parimal Mitra College in Malbazar is under consideration.”