Jalpaiguri: Second tender floated for dredging Karala River

Jalpaiguri: The state Irrigation department has floated a second tender for dredging the Karala River after the initial bidding process failed to attract any response. Officials fear that further delays—particularly if elections are announced—could disrupt the project aimed at improving Jalpaiguri town’s drainage system before the monsoon.



The fresh tender (RFP No. WBIW/CTU/RFP-82(E)/2025-26), issued in the first week of February, will be opened on March 2. The department intends to finalise and award the work to a suitable agency the same day. Earlier, a tender floated in January (RFP No. WBIW/CTU/RFP/77(E)/2025-26) had February 2 as the scheduled date for awarding the contract, but it was cancelled due to a lack of bidders.

The project involves dredging a 15-kilometre stretch of the riverbed—from the Teesta–Karala confluence to the section flowing through Jalpaiguri town. A total of 127,730 cubic metres (approximately 4.51 million cubic feet) of soil and sand will be removed. The selected agency must complete the work within six months of commencement, officials said.

“Issues of dredging will cover a 15-kilometre stretch of the Karala riverbed. Around 127,730 cubic metres of soil and sand will be extracted. The initiative is designed to ensure flood control and improved drainage in Jalpaiguri, while also enabling revenue generation without government expenditure,” said Irrigation minister Manas Bhuiya.

Often referred to as the “lungs” of Jalpaiguri, the Karala River carries household wastewater and rainwater runoff. During the monsoon, areas such as Samaj Para, Paresh Mitra Colony, Pabitra Para, Hospital Para, Dinbazar, Sen Para and parts of Babu Para face recurrent flooding when the river overflows.

Over the years, heavy siltation has reduced the river to a shallow channel during the dry season. Engineers believe limited commercial viability—due to a higher proportion of soil and silt compared to sand—may be discouraging agencies from bidding. With the monsoon approaching, the department is racing against time to initiate the long-pending dredging work.