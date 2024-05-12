Jalpaiguri school reinstates agri as main subject in HS syllabus

Jalpaiguri: After a 10-year hiatus, agriculture has returned as the main subject in Higher Secondary education at Jalpaiguri Debnagar Satish Lahiri High School. School authorities announced the news, revealing that the Higher Secondary Education Council has granted approval for this initiative. Additionally, they stated that students from both Arts and Science departments would have the opportunity to study agriculture. The school claims to be the only one in Jalpaiguri district offering agriculture as a Higher Secondary subject.



From 1963-64, agriculture was a primary subject at Debnagar Satish Lahiri High School, the sole school in Jalpaiguri district offering this curriculum. However, in 2001, government directives led to its transition into a vocational subject. Unfortunately, teaching halted in 2014 due to a shortage of teachers.

The revival began in 2021, with a focus on agronomy or crop science. Parijat Chowdhury, school’s head teacher, commented: “The Higher Secondary Education Council has mandated a change in the syllabus, reinstating agriculture as a main subject after many years. Arts students will now study agriculture instead of Sanskrit, while science students can opt for agriculture instead of mathematics. The admission process has already commenced.” Several teachers reminisced about a time when students from Dhupguri, Maynaguri and Malbazar districts flocked to enroll in the school’s agriculture programme. Accommodations were provided in teachers’ quarters and many of these former students now hold prominent positions in both government and private sectors.”

Ranjit Sarkar, school’s agriculture teacher, remarked: “Previously, agronomy primarily focused on crops.

However, the new agriculture syllabus includes subjects such as animal husbandry, horticulture, pest science and agronomy. While agronomy previously attracted fewer students, there has been a surge of interest this academic year due to the diverse career opportunities available.”