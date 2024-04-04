Jalpaiguri: Saili Tea Garden reopens

Jalpaiguri: After being closed for almost a month, Saili Tea Garden in Jalpaiguri resumed operations as of Thursday, following tripartite meetings facilitated by the administration. More than 2,000 tea workers have regained their jobs. However, the garden’s managing director, Sunil Agarwal, stated: “We will settle the dues of the garden workers in stages.” The workers of the garden are relieved that the garden has reopened.



Saili Tea Garden comprises three divisions: Bedbari, Nidim and Saili, with over 1,000 permanent workers and around 250 temporary workers. Naya Saili Garden, on the other hand, has approximately 800 permanent workers and 200 temporary workers. Last October, workers faced issues with the owners regarding bonus payments, leading to the abrupt departure of the owners from the garden just before the festive season. Subsequently, the garden was reopened in November with the intervention of the district labor department.

However, problems resurfaced regarding the workers’ arrears, resulting in the issuance of a work suspension notice on February 5. Suraj Munder, a tea worker, commented: “The garden authority issued a notice of suspension of work on February 5 due to demands for wage arrears. Even with the garden reopening, workers are concerned about the owner’s response if they request ‘pawana ganda.’”

A tripartite meeting, lasting several hours, was held at the office of the Additional District Collector in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. Following the meeting, it was decided to reopen the garden. Pranab Kumar Das, Assistant Director of the Labour department in Malbazar, stated: “As per the decision, the garden has resumed operations from Thursday. Hopefully, no further problems will arise.”