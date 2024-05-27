Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat combats drinking water crisis with joint efforts

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat Samiti has initiated collaborative efforts with the Public Health Engineering department to address the drinking water issue. Among the 14 Gram Panchayat areas of Sadar Block, the delivery of drinking water by vehicle has commenced in 7 Gram Panchayat areas. Additionally, proactive measures are being undertaken in areas where drinking water problems are surfacing.

According to sources within the Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat Samiti, various regions in Paharpur, Patkata, Arvinda, Belakoba, Kharia, Mandalghat, South Berubari and Baropatia Gram Panchayats of Sadar Block are grappling with a drinking water crisis. Many household wells have dried up, and water is not accessible from deep tube wells. In response, the Sadar Panchayat Committee engaged in discussions with the District Public Health Engineering department to address the issue. Binoy Kumar Roy, president of the Jalpaiguri Sadar Panchayat Samiti, stated: “Approximately 50,000 people are affected by the drinking water crisis. To mitigate this, efforts have begun to transport water from the reservoirs of the Public Health Engineering department to the affected areas in drums. 14-15 vehicles are deployed, making two rounds each.

However, it appears that reports of this issue are emerging from new areas over time. On Monday, new reports of drinking water problems surfaced in Sukanta Nagar, Bairagi Para and Tara Para areas of the Aravind Gram Panchayat. Steps will be taken to address the issue there as well. The water crisis is particularly acute in areas adjacent to the Karla River in Kharia Gram Panchayat, extending from Baropatia Gram Panchayat to Arvind Gram Panchayat.

Hence, efforts will be made to raise awareness in various Gram Panchayat areas to prevent water wastage and promote environmental conservation. Significant actions will be undertaken following the announcement of election results, but for now, measures are being implemented to tackle the water crisis.”