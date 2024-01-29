Jalpaiguri Sadar Block launches ‘Pratikar’ WhatsApp number

Jalpaiguri: Residents of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block can now directly contact the Block Development Officer (BDO) regarding various issues, including the problems faced while applying for state government projects, through a newly launched WhatsApp number named ‘Pratikar.’ Covering a total of 14 Gram Panchayats from West Berubari to Belakoba, where over three and a half lakh people reside, the initiative aims to extend the benefits of government projects to all. Despite efforts, there are still individuals facing challenges in accessing these benefits.



BDO Mihir Karmakar emphasized the importance of reaching out through the provided WhatsApp number for prompt assistance. He stated: “People can convey their concerns through WhatsApp. The number is being circulated through all Panchayat representatives, Gram Panchayat offices, and SHGs.” The BDO office revealed ongoing ‘Samasya Samadhan - Jan Sanjog’ camps in various blocks of the district. Additionally, it is anticipated that the introduction of the WhatsApp number will enhance the effective delivery of government project benefits. Moreover, residents are encouraged to report incidents such as child marriage and trafficking of women and children in the area through this contact, with the assurance that the contact person’s identity will remain confidential.