Jalpaiguri Sadar Block implements innovative verification initiative

Jalpaiguri: The block development administration of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block has implemented an innovative initiative to ensure the accurate distribution of MGNREGA project wages to the rightful workers’ bank accounts. Before disbursing pending wages, the list of workers’ names and bank account numbers will be posted in the respective Gram Panchayats. Workers are encouraged to review the list, and if any discrepancies are found, they should report them to the Gram Panchayat office and BDO office.



Mihir Karmakar, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, explained: “This step has been taken after considering all aspects. If there is any mistake in the name and account number, workers can report it. Mistakes can be easily identified, allowing for quick corrective measures. Meanwhile, awareness campaigns have been initiated in each Gram Panchayat area to inform workers about this process.”

The state government has initiated the payment of MGNREGA work arrears to workers for 2021-22 and 2022-23.According to government directives, Self-Help-Groups, village resource persons, vector bond and disease control staff will go door-to-door to verify names and bank account numbers. This verification process has commenced in 12 Gram Panchayat areas in the Sadar Block of Jalpaiguri district, with 70 teams, each comprising 3-4 employees. The block development office sources indicate that a total of Rs 17 crore 50 lakh 44 thousand 980 will be credited to the bank accounts of 43 thousand 132 workers in the block. Door-to-door name and account number verification is crucial to ensure that the money reaches the right person’s account, preventing any issues for the workers in accessing their wages.

Later, the block development office will display the list of workers’ names and account numbers in the 12 Gram Panchayat offices of the block. This proactive measure aims to prevent irregularities in payments and avoid delays caused by incorrect account numbers and names.