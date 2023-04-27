Jalpaiguri: Rs 59L allotted for electrification of market bldg

jalpaiguri: Though the construction of the new building for Dinbazar Super Market in Jalpaiguri had been completed, the electrification work was stalled.



The North Bengal Development Department has finally allocated Rs 59 lakh for the electrification of the market building. Moreover, the money has already been handed over to the electricity distribution company. Businessmen are hoping that the work of the electricity connection will commence at the earliest.

Papiya Pal, the Chairperson of Jalpaiguri Municipality, said: “The task of distributing shops at Dinbazar Supermarket has been completed. However, the market complex faced a problem with the electricity connection. The municipality authorities informed the North Bengal Development Minister and the divisional commissioner about the issue. The problem has now been resolved.”

Sharat Mandal, the Secretary of the Dinbazar Businessmen Welfare Committee, said: ‘’The construction work of the market complex building was completed before the lockdown was imposed.

However, due to the lack of electricity in the building, business owners were unable to conduct business even after obtaining shops. The municipality authorities have informed that electrification work will be started soon, and the problem is expected to be solved by taking action in that direction.”

On the night of May 7, 2015, a fire destroyed the Dinbazar Market. Hundreds of businessmen were affected. Later, in 2018, the North Bengal Development Department took the initiative to build a modern market complex at the same location, at a cost of more than Rs 20 crore. So far, the municipality has already allocated most of the 337 shops in the 5-storied market building to the majority of the traders.