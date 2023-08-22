Jalpaiguri: Rhino dies in fight for mate

Jalpaiguri: A fully-grown male rhino died due to infighting with another male over the possession of a female rhino in Gorati Beat of Gorumara National Park.



On Monday evening, foresters spotted the carcass of the rhino in the jungle while patrolling. The incident is believed to have occurred two days ago.

According to foresters, the 35-year-old rhino, known as Khara Sing (the name assigned by the Forest department to identify rhinos), engaged in conflict for several days with another male rhino that had entered the area in pursuit of a female rhino. After recovering Khara’s body from the Gorati area of Gorumara, prima facie forest officials are of the opinion that he died due to infighting.

The retrieved carcass had its horn intact. Search operations are currently underway in different parts of the forest to assess the condition of the other rhino.

Over the past few years, the number of male rhinos has increased in the Gorumara Wildlife Sanctuary, leading to more frequent instances of males engaging in disputes over possession of females.

Presently, there are 56 rhinos in the Gorumara Forest. However, compared to the typical ratio of females to males, there is an excess of male rhinos. Consequently, conflicts over mating rights have been observed previously as well.

Experts from the department suggest that this incident is not unusual. Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, said: “The rhino’s horn was found intact. An autopsy has been conducted, revealing serious injuries in certain areas of the body. The entire body was also scanned with a metal detector, and no bullets were detected. This incident occurred due to a conflict between two rhinos.”

Nonetheless, he views the death of the rhinoceros as a significant loss.