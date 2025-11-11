Jalpaiguri residents hit by postal PIN code confusion; Aadhaar & ration services affected

Jalpaiguri: Thousands of residents across several areas under the Jalpaiguri Municipality are facing persistent problems due to discrepancies in sub-post office PIN codes. The issue has disrupted essential services

such as the creation of ration cards, Aadhaar registration and postal deliveries.

Locals allege that despite having sub-post offices in their own neighbourhoods, letters and money orders sent using the respective PIN codes are being redirected to the main post office, forcing them to collect parcels and documents from there. The problem has reportedly affected around 5,000–6,000 people across Dangapara, Deshbandhunagar and the adjoining Pandapara Deshbandhunagar areas.

Residents also complain that online applications for e-ration cards and Aadhaar cards are being rejected when the sub-post office PIN codes are used. However, the same applications are processed smoothly when the main post office PIN code—735101—is entered.

Dhananjay Kar, a resident of Dangapara, shared his experience: “The PIN code of the sub-post office in my area is 735132. In October, my e-ration card and Aadhaar applications were both rejected because the online system didn’t accept this code.

Later, when I used the main post office PIN code, both applications were approved. Even my daughter couldn’t send me money using the sub-post office code—it only went through after using 735101.” Residents of the Surf More and Pandapara Boubazar sub-post office areas have reported similar difficulties. “We’re forced to use the main post office PIN code for all postal and courier services. Otherwise, parcels don’t arrive—or we’re told to collect them from the main office,” said locals Shantanu Kar and Tinku Sarkar.

Addressing the issue, Dhiraj Tamang, Assistant Superintendent at the Senior Superintendent’s Office and Acting Senior Postmaster of Jalpaiguri, said: “Such issues are not supposed to occur. We are taking the matter seriously and have initiated steps to resolve the problem.”