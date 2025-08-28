Jalpaiguri residents demand installation of CCTV cameras

Jalpaiguri: At the state government’s outreach initiative “Amarder Para, Amader Samadhan”, residents of several wards of Jalpaiguri town voiced strong concerns over “rising thefts and drug abuse” cases in their localities, demanding installation of CCTV cameras to enhance security.

The camps, aimed at bridging the gap between citizens and administration, were recently held across Jalpaiguri. During the sessions, residents of Wards 2, 7, and 8 — covering areas represented by both the Municipality Chairperson and Vice-Chairman — urged authorities to set up surveillance cameras to curb burglaries, chain snatching, and evening gatherings of addicts in residential lanes.

Residents say the situation has worsened in recent weeks, with frequent house burglaries and gold chain snatchings reported in several wards. Locals also complain of groups of drug addicts gathering in lanes during evenings, creating disturbances and threatening residents who protest. Municipality vice chairman Saikat Chatterjee confirmed that proposals for CCTV installation have been forwarded to the district administration.

“To identify thieves and monitor drug abuse, residents have strongly pressed for CCTV cameras in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

Municipality chairperson Papia Paul acknowledged the growing concern, stating, “Thefts and snatching cases have increased across parts of the town. While police action is ongoing, CCTV surveillance will provide crucial leads for investigations.” Residents echoed the demand. “Addicts openly take drugs near our homes and threaten us if we object. CCTV is the only way to hold them accountable,”

said Shyamashree Mollik of Ward 8. Another resident, Dibakar Rauth, pointed out that CCTV would also help identify individuals dumping garbage on streets.

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath assured that police have already solved multiple cases of burglary and snatching, and added, “Plans are underway to expand CCTV coverage across Jalpaiguri.”