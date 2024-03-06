Jalpaiguri: Reserved forest areas to be closed for 2 days during Holi

The most significant spring festival, Dol or Holi, prompts a unique tradition among the tribal communities residing near the forests — the hunting festival. The Forest department has announced the decision to close reserved forest areas for two days during Holi to safeguard wildlife.

This closure includes prominent forests such as Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara, Gorumara National Park, Chapramari Sanctuary and Neora Valley National Park. Furthermore, all ranges and beat offices are on high alert, intensifying patrolling efforts and strengthening communication with locals to prevent any unauthorised entry during this period.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, emphasised: “This initiative is not solely directed at Holi or any specific community. The Forest department’s experience reveals that there are vulnerable times of the year when large gatherings occur, often accompanied by intoxication, leading to incidents of poaching.

This preventive measure has been in place for an extended period as part of routine observations. The department is actively working to curb such illegal activities by raising awareness and employing measures like forest closures and increased patrolling to protect wildlife.

On the designated day, approximately 25 to 30 patrolling parties, including 12 to 15 with their own vehicles, will cover the forest.”

While Holi celebrations are in full swing, tribal communities traditionally engage in a hunting festival within the forest during this time. Forest workers assert that the Forest department’s proactive step aims to curtail the killing of wildlife associated with this tradition.