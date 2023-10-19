Jalpaiguri Range IG visits Changrabandha Land Port

Cooch Behar: On Wednesday evening, Jalpaiguri Range IG Akhilesh Chaturvedi visited the Changrabandha Land Trade Port, accompanied by Cooch Behar district Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Mekhliganj SDPO Arijit Pal Chowdhury, CI Puran Rai and other police officials. Apart from touring the land port, IG Chaturvedi also inquired about the ‘Suvidha’ portal system for foreign trade, a system managed by the state police.

It has been announced that the Changrabandha Land Trade Port will be closed for the next eight days starting Friday, in observance of Durga Puja. As a result, there will be no import-export activities between India-Bangladesh and Bhutan-Bangladesh during this period. He explained that his visit was aimed to address various issues related to the Port. He also inquired about any challenges in using the ‘Suvidha’ portal and held discussions with police and BSF at immigration checkpoint.