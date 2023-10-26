Jalpaiguri Rajbari Park to get a major facelift

Jalpaiguri: The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) is all set to give the Rajbari Park in Jalpaiguri a major facelift. The introduction of several components is on the anvil to draw tourists to this park.



Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman of SJDA, during a visit to Rajbari Park on Thursday, stated that the Rajbari Park is a dream project of the state government, and SJDA is working tirelessly to make it a major tourist attraction.

Among the historical heritage sites in Jalpaiguri district, Baikunthapur Rajbari and the Pukur (pond) on the premises, are the focal points. In the list of numerous projects, the conservation and beautification of this historical Baikunthapur Rajbari and the pond, occupy centre stage. SJDA has been working on this project since 2015, focusing on enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the pond’s surroundings.

The area now features a children’s park, sitting arrangements around the pond and boating facilities, along with a small café. In 2018, the park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, ongoing efforts are on to expand and improve the park’s amenities. Just recently, an open stage was constructed in the park and solar panels were installed to provide electricity. To further enhance the park’s charm, two new additions are on the horizon: the “I Love Jalpaiguri” signage and battery-operated cars for children’s enjoyment.

It is known that SJDA has invested nearly Rs. 10 crore in Rajbari Park till date. Chairman Sourav Chakraborty mentioned that there are plans to incorporate many more new features into this park since it holds great potential. “However, we are committed to completing these two projects by December. Since the park witnesses a significant footfall during the holiday season, an event is slated to begin in December, continuing into the new year. Hence, it is imperative to finish these projects before that grand commencement.” To this end, SJDA has already released tenders for the construction of the “I Love Jalpaiguri” signboard, and they are set to introduce two battery-operated cars for children initially, with more expected in the future.