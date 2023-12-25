Jalpaiguri Rajbari Dighi Park all set to introduce battery-powered toy cars

Jalpaiguri: In addition to swings, slides, and other joyrides for children, Jalpaiguri Rajbari Dighi Park is set to introduce new battery-powered toy cars for the entertainment of young visitors. Four such vehicles have already arrived at the park, with testing and inauguration scheduled at the beginning of the New Year, as announced by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).



Sourav Chakraborty, Chairman of SJDA, stated: “Four vehicles arrived at Rajbari Dighi Park on Saturday evening. The assembly of these battery-powered cars is underway. These cars can be driven manually or remotely. Initially, four SJDA staff members will operate the vehicles. Although the fare is yet to be finalised, there is consideration to set the ticket price at Rs 20 per child. This may provide a 15-minute or 10-minute riding experience. Additionally, alongside these toy cars, a selfie zone featuring ‘I Love Jalpaiguri’ will be established at Rajbari Dighi Park in the coming days.”

According to SJDA, the beautification work around Jalpaiguri Rajbari Heritage Pond began in 2015, with amenities such as seating areas, boating facilities, children’s joyrides, and a small cafe. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2018.

The ongoing efforts to enhance the park include the recent installation of an open stage and solar panels to provide electricity. With a focus on catering to children, the introduction of battery-operated cars is the latest addition to the park. Excluding the cost of the new vehicles, SJDA has invested approximately Rs 10 crore in the development of this park.