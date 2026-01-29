Jalpaiguri pushes perennial spice cultivation with subsidy support

Jalpaiguri: The district horticulture department has launched an initiative to expand the cultivation of perennial spice crops across Jalpaiguri district, targeting 28 hectares of land during the current year. Under the scheme, farmers opting for spice cultivation will receive a government subsidy of Rs 40,000 per hectare, officials said.



The programme focuses on the Rajganj, Jalpaiguri Sadar, Dhupguri, and Maynaguri blocks, where conditions are favourable for perennial spice farming. To support the effort, around 63,000 black pepper saplings have already been distributed through block offices this year. Khurshid Alam, assistant director of the District Horticulture department, said spices such as black pepper and cinnamon can be grown on shade trees like coconut, Betel nut, and shade trees of a tea garden, eliminating the need for additional land. “After the initial growth phase, these crops require minimal maintenance and are largely resistant to pests and diseases, reducing input costs. There is also strong demand for spices in Arab countries, making them a reliable supplementary income source for farmers,” he said.

At present, black pepper is cultivated on approximately 200 hectares and bay leaf on about 300 hectares in the district. Encouraged by market demand and steady returns, the department is now working to further expand the area under spice cultivation. Farmers say spice crops offer several advantages over perishable produce. “Spices do not spoil easily and can be sold after simple sun-drying. Cultivation costs around Rs 1 lakh per hectare, and the Rs 40,000 subsidy provides significant relief,” said Sukhdeb Roy, a spice farmer from Domohani.

Several small and project tea gardens in Rajganj and Maynaguri have reported profits by cultivating spices like cinnamon and black pepper on shade trees. Bijaygopal Chakraborty noted small tea growers are eager to adopt spice farming for extra income.