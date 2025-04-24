Jalpaiguri promotes religious & border tourism at Dholgram site

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has launched a new religious and border tourism initiative highlighting the historical battlefield where King Prithu Roy of Bengal is believed to have resisted the invasion of Bakhtiyar Uddin Alauddin Khilji in 1206 AD. The battle reportedly took place near Kharija Berubari in Jalpaiguri.

This initiative centres on the Dholgram temple area, located along the India-Bangladesh border under Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station. The administration aims to showcase the region’s historical and spiritual significance by developing it as a tourism circuit, with support from local temple committees and private tourism operators. The Dholgram region falls between Kharija Berubari-II and Nagar Berubari panchayats. Alongside the Dholgram temple, the Garbheshwari and Garteswari temples of South Berubari are also being included in the tourism plan.

Sabyasachi Roy, advisor to the Jalpaiguri Tour Operators’ Welfare Association, said: “King Prithu Roy was a powerful ruler of undivided Bengal. He forced Alauddin Khilji’s army to retreat from this region. Today, temples dedicated to him still stand in both Bangladesh and Malkani, Kharija Berubari. We are working to highlight these sites as part of a heritage tourism route.”

Local temple committee members have welcomed the move. Gopal Sarkar of Dholgram Temple said: “Idols of Kali, Ganga and Shiva are worshipped here. Lakhs of pilgrims gather annually, especially to bathe in the Yamuna River. Including this site in the tourism circuit would benefit the area greatly.” Harishchandra Roy, secretary of Trisrota Mahapith Temple Committee, said: “Singh Road, Maharaja Dighi and a tunnel believed to be linked to Devi Chaudhuri are located in the Berubari area near the border. With BSF cooperation, tourists could explore these historic sites.” Tourism entrepreneur Samrat Sanyal added: “We have held discussions with the SDO of Jalpaiguri Sadar regarding the development of religious and border tourism. New tourist destinations beyond the usual spots will boost the local economy and create jobs.”

SDO Tamojit Chakraborty stated: “We’ve developed infrastructure at Garbheshwari and Dholgram temples.

With cooperation from private tourism bodies, this region can become a notable destination.” In a separate development, the district administration has announced that the Teesta Barrage bridge at Gajoldoba will be closed to vehicular traffic for 140 days starting April 27, due to renovation work. District Magistrate Shama Parveen shared the update following a meeting on Tuesday. Pedestrian access will remain. Vehicles must detour via Domohani and Maynaguri. District police will manage traffic during the renovation, said Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath.