Jalpaiguri promoter held after ‘celebratory’ firing sparks panic

Jalpaiguri: In a shocking incident that rattled the town, prominent city promoter Ananda Ghosh was arrested in connection with a shooting spree in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday night. The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri District Court on Friday morning under tight police security from Kotwali Police Station.

According to police sources, the incident occurred following a party, when Ghosh allegedly fired several rounds consecutively from his licensed revolver “for fun.” The gunshots sparked widespread panic in the Samaj Para area of the town, prompting immediate police action. The gunfire triggered immediate action from local authorities. Ghosh’s licensed firearm has been seized, and a case has been registered under the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

Jalpaiguri District Police Superintendent Y. Raghuvamshi confirmed: “One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain all details.” At the scene, authorities discovered two bullet marks—one on a roadside parked car and another on a residential window.

The incident left local residents terrified. Ramprasad Kamati, a Samaj Para resident, said: “I parked my car below my residence on Wednesday night. The next morning, I found the driver’s side window shattered, broken glass inside the seat, and a bullet casing lodged in it. Another bullet mark was seen on Tanmay Chakraborty’s flat nearby, which caused widespread fear in the locality.”

Tanmay Chakraborty, a computer businessman and flat owner, said: “I found a bullet casing inside my house in the morning. I have no idea who fired the shots or why. Fortunately, I was sleeping on the upper floor, so I was unharmed. I immediately informed the police.”

The arrest has brought some relief to residents, but the incident has raised serious concerns about public safety in the town. The Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station continues its investigation to uncover the full circumstances behind this alarming episode.