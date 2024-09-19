Jalpaiguri Police tighten security ahead of Puja amid border concerns

JALPAIGURI: With the upcoming Puja celebrations, the Jalpaiguri district police have ramped up surveillance, particularly in border areas, following the recent changes in Bangladeshi. To negate any potential risks, heightened security measures are being enforced across the district, with special focus on vulnerable border villages in the south Berubari Gram Panchayat area, where wire fencing is absent.



There are five key villages along the India-Bangladesh border—Nautori, Poranigram, North Barashashi and Devattar—that still lack barbed wire fencing, leaving a 16-kilometer stretch exposed. Last month, tensions escalated when residents of Lahiripara, Bania Para, Bolgram and Sundara Para in Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district gathered at the border’s zero point and attempted to cross into India through the unwired Dhardhura Para area.

Akbar Hussain, a resident of Dhardhura Para, recalled the incident, saying: “Bangladeshi citizens were held back by swift action from the BSF at the time. However, with the festive season approaching, there are concerns that there could be attempts to cross over illegally.”

Local panchayat member Samsur Haque echoed these concerns, stating: “Following the release of terrorists from Bangladeshi prisons, the unprotected areas along the border could become entry points into India. The panchayat is working closely with the authorities to prevent this.”

Jalpaiguri’s additional superintendent of police, Saubhanik Mukhopadhyay, confirmed that both district police and local residents are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season. “We have increased vigilance across the district, including the border areas.

After the Dhardhura Para incident on August 7, the BSF has deployed additional personnel to these vulnerable regions. Although no intrusion attempts have been reported since, we are maintaining close contact with local panchayat members and residents. Urban areas are also under tight surveillance, with increased patrolling and naka checks in place to ensure a peaceful Puja,” he said.