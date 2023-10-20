Jalpaiguri: Police constable commits suicide

Jalpaiguri: A police constable, identified as Ranjit Rajbanshi (35), allegedly took his own life with his service revolver in a government residence near the Jalpaiguri Race Course late on Thursday night.



Ranjit Rajbanshi was responsible for the security of a district court judge, as per local and police sources. On Thursday night, he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with his service revolver.

Other police personnel responded promptly upon hearing the gunshots. They rushed him to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital with severe injuries, but the doctors subsequently referred him to North Bengal Medical College Hospital. The constable succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Nayan Roy, the brother-in-law of the deceased, stated: “I came to Jalpaiguri upon hearing that my sister’s husband had shot himself with a revolver, but I don’t understand why this happened.”

The district police have not issued any statements or comments on the incident.