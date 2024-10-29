Jalpaiguri Police beefs up security for Diwali and Kali Puja

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Police have heightened security measures to prevent any incidents during Diwali and Kali Puja. Intensive police patrolling is in effect across Jalpaiguri town, Dhupguri, Maynaguri and Malbazar, with checkpoints on entry roads. Plainclothes officers are deployed in crowded areas, including DBC Road, Merchant Road and Ukil Para, to maintain order.

Police are also cracking down on illegal betting and gambling. Jalpaiguri Kotwali police reported the arrest of 15 individuals involved in betting and organising illicit gambling parties. These actions are part of a broader effort to maintain public safety during the festive period. As Dhanteras shopping commenced on Tuesday, popular areas in Jalpaiguri town, such as Merchant Road, DBC Road, Kadamtala and Dinbazar, saw large crowds, especially near gold jewellery shops. Crowds were also observed at firecracker stalls, as people prepared for the Diwali festivities. Given the high foot traffic expected during Dhanteras, Diwali and Kali Puja, the district police are taking extra precautions to ensure public safety.

Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat stated: “We are maintaining strict vigilance for security and conducting raids on liquor shops, gambling and illegal firecracker outlets. Two individuals were arrested for illegal betting and efforts are ongoing to curb unauthorized firecracker sales.” He added that a green firecracker fair has been organised at Fanindra Deb High School’s playground for public purchases.