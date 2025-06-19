Jalpaiguri POCSO Court sentences man to 20 years for raping minor

Jalpaiguri: Special POCSO Court in Jalpaiguri has sentenced Ram Babu Roy to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with an additional two months of imprisonment in case of non-payment. Delivering the judgment, Judge Rintu Sur also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor, recognising the severe physical and emotional trauma she endured on Wednesday.

The incident dates back to Saraswati Puja in 2024, when the minor girl left for school but never returned home. Her father filed a missing person complaint the next day. 10 days later, he received a phone call from an unknown number. On the call, his daughter informed him that she had been forcibly taken to Delhi by the accused. She said she was being held captive and repeatedly sexually assaulted. The father immediately informed police and provided the number that had been used to contact him. Acting swiftly, the police rescued the minor from a house in Delhi and arrested the accused. Following her statement, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Debashis Dutta stated: “The police acted promptly and the chargesheet was filed within the stipulated time. The court considered documentary evidence and the testimonies of seven witnesses before delivering its verdict. This judgment is a vital step toward justice for victims of sexual violence, especially minors.”