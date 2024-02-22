Jalpaiguri pharmacies plan night service

The Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association (Jalpaiguri Sadar Zone) has taken the initiative to have at least one pharmacy open all night within the hospital premises starting from the first week of March, benefiting the local community. This decision was taken following a meeting with the Jalpaiguri Sadar Sub-

Divisional Officer.

Discussions are expected with the district Health department to explore the possibilities of pharmacies in nursing homes providing outdoor services at night.

Tamojit Chakraborty, Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar, expressed his satisfaction with the pharmaceutical traders association’s decision, adding: “A similar decision will be considered in Dhupguri to ensure the well-being of the general public.”

Despite the presence of around 140 drug stores, including wholesale and retail, the residents of Jalpaiguri face challenges in acquiring medications, especially at night when all shops are closed. The town, with 32,000 houses in 25 wards and a population of about 2 lakh, prompted the district administration to convene a meeting with the drug dealer’s association to address this concern and ensure that people have access to medicines when needed at night.

Sandeep Mishra, Secretary of Jalpaiguri Sadar Zone of Bengal Chemist and Druggist Association, stated: “After the meeting with the Sub-Divisional Officer, the organisation discussed the matter and decided to keep a shop open at night in the Super Specialty Hospital area. Pharmacies in nursing homes already offer indoor services at night and further discussions with the district Health department will explore the potential for extending outdoor services at night to the general public.”