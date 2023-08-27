Jalpaiguri: Over 1,000 workers from Congress, BJP and CPI(M) join TMC

Jalpaiguri: Prior to the Dhupguri by-election, a significant political development took place with over 1,000 party workers from the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) joining the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the Duramari area of Salbari-I, Banarhat block on Sunday evening. This joining took place in the presence of senior Rajbanshi leader and District ST/SC cell president Krishna Das, along with Zilla Parishad Saha-Sabhadhipati Sima Chaudhary.



According to the TMC, with less than 10 days remaining for the Dhupguri bypolls, this huge cross-over in the Assembly hints at a changing political landscape in the Dhupguri Assembly constituency. In Nathua Bazar of Salbari-II Block, more than 300 members switched allegiance to the AITC under the leadership of district Women president Nurjahan Begam, Jalpaiguri Development Board Chairman Papiya Pal, Zilla Parishad Saha Sabhadhipati Sima Chaudhary, and other prominent figures.

“Last two years people, had seen the lack of development under the BJP MLA of Dhupguri. They have also seen the development brought about by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this is the reason for the shift. This will be reflected in the ballot box,” said Noor Jahan Begum, TMC leader.