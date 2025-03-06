Jalpaiguri: Neighbour gets 25 yrs jail for sexual assault of 7-yr-old girl

Jalpaiguri: In a landmark judgment, the Jalpaiguri District and Sessions Court (POCSO) has sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl in Dhupguri. The verdict was delivered by Judge Rintu Sur on Thursday.

The court also directed the Jalpaiguri District Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of 15 lakh to the victim’s family, as stated by Special Public Prosecutor Debashis Dutta.

The incident occurred on August 3, 2021, when the accused, residing in a rented house adjacent to the victim’s family, lured the child into his home with the promise of chocolates. Taking advantage of the absence of other family members, he sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. The traumatised child confided in her sister and subsequently informed her mother. On August 6, the victim’s father lodged a formal complaint at the Dhupguri Police Station, leading to the prompt arrest of the accused.

Dutta added: “During the trial, 11 witnesses testified against the accused, while two defended him.

Upon reviewing the evidence and the chargesheet, the court convicted the accused, sentencing him to 25 years in prison and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

In the event of non-payment, an additional two months of imprisonment was mandated.”