Jalpaiguri Nature Club plans expedition to Manirang Peak

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Nature and Trekkers Club is set to embark on their 11th peak expedition after successfully completing 10 expeditions since 1999. This year’s goal is to summit the 21,625 feet tall Manirang Peak located in Himachal Pradesh.



In a press conference held by the club on Thursday in Jalpaiguri, it was stated that a total of 9 club members, including two females, will participate in this expedition. Team leader Bhaskar Das stated: “Out of the team, 7 members have undergone mountaineering courses, with 5 having previous expedition experience. Preparations for the expedition have already commenced.” The team is scheduled to depart from Jalpaiguri on August 5. However, reaching the Manirang Peak in the Kaza region of Lahul Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh, poses significant challenges due to its extremely inaccessible terrain.

The ascent involves navigating loose boulders and requires fixing of about 7,000 feet of rope. Severe cold winds and altitude sickness are expected at such high altitudes. “The team will be flagged off on August 4 and are scheduled to summit on August 20 or 21. The expedition will cost Rs 6 lakhs approximately,” stated President Pradosh Kusum Das.