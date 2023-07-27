Jalpaiguri municipality to offer loans to 800 hawkers and small traders

Jalpaiguri: In a bid to empower hawkers and small business owners, the Jalpaiguri municipality, under an initiative by the state government, is set to offer loans to 800 hawkers and small traders. The aim is to promote financial self-reliance.

As per the state government’s instructions, hawkers and small traders in Jalpaiguri city will have access to loans to enhance their businesses.

The disbursement of these loans will be facilitated through Jalpaiguri municipality, with announcements already made in various areas of the city by the municipal authorities. Eligibility for the loan is limited to hawkers and small traders operating within the 25 municipal wards of Jalpaiguri city. Interested individuals can apply directly at the municipality.

Numerous retailers conduct businesses along roads such as Dinbazar, Merchant Road, DBC Road, and Beguntari in Jalpaiguri city.

As per municipal sources, first phase of the loan will amount to Rs 10,000. If the loan is repaid within the specified period, the loan amount will increase later, ranging from Rs 20,000-50,000.

Municipal chairman, Papia Pal, stated: “Previously, a similar loan scheme was offered to 1,200 vendors in the city. Recently, the state has issued further instructions to include more businessmen under this loan programme.

We have promptly initiated the process. Traders can register their names online or visit the municipality directly. Additionally, traders will receive a special reward of Rs 700 if the loan is repaid within the designated timeframe.”