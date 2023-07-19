Jalpaiguri Municipality launches ‘Mission Zero Dengue’

Jalpaiguri Municipality has taken proactive steps towards achieving its goal of zero dengue cases.

To combat the spread of dengue, a dedicated dengue survey team has been deployed across all 25 wards of the municipality.

Additionally, a new team, known as the Dengue Conservancy Team, has been formed this year. Their primary focus is on identifying and removing unused materials from households where stagnant water can accumulate.

Not only has the survey team been entrusted with this crucial task but they have also received strict directives from the municipality.

Furthermore, in a significant move, 45,000 Poecilia reticulata fish were released on Tuesday to tackle mosquito larvae effectively. Municipal chairperson, Papia Pal, highlighted that last year’s efforts significantly curbed dengue cases in the municipal area, motivating them to work towards the ambitious goal of zero dengue cases this year.

Covering an area of 12.97 square kilometers, Jalpaiguri municipality houses 25 wards with approximately 24,000 holdings.

According to the last census in 2011, the population stood at 108,700 people, but recent estimates suggest it has now reached 200,000 residents.

In 2021, Jalpaiguri Municipality recorded only two cases of dengue. Last year, ward number 25 reported a single dengue infection in a minor.

According to the Municipality, this year, each ward will have three dengue survey teams, each consisting of two members. These teams will conduct door-to-door checks for standing water, inspecting everything from fridges to vases and even inside houses.

Upon spotting any unused materials that may collect water, they will immediately inform the Dengue Conservancy Team, responsible for prompt removal.

Municipality chairman Papia Pal explained: “We have come up with the Dengue Conservancy Team that will work seamlessly with the Dengue Survey Team and our sanitation workers. They will provide daily reports to the municipal department.”

To ensure accountability and accuracy, she emphasized the need for survey team members to take photographs of their work and obtain the signature of the homeowner at each visited location.

Pal expressed confidence that with everyone working diligently and responsibly, the municipality can successfully achieve its target of zero dengue cases in the region.