Jalpaiguri Municipality cracks down on building violations and illegal encroachments

Jalpaiguri: All building plans approved over the last decade will undergo on-ground surveys, including on-the-spot verifications for plans passed online. The municipality will take legal action against those found engaging in unethical practices related to building plans, under municipal law.



Similar measures are being implemented by Jalpaiguri Municipality for construction projects within its jurisdiction.

Saikat Chaterjee, vice-chairman of Jalpaiguri Municipality, remarked: “It has been observed that many individuals are constructing buildings without adhering to municipal regulations after their building plans are approved. Several such cases have surfaced. Furthermore, many promoters are obstructing drains and using sandstones

during construction.

These promoters have been instructed to remove the sandstones within 72 hours. Failure to comply will result in a 21-day halt to their construction activities. This directive applies to both private and commercial buildings.”

Chaterjee added: “Starting August 1, the municipal team will inspect all buildings whose plans were approved in the past decade to ensure compliance with regulations. Any irregularities discovered will be met with appropriate action. Many individuals are purchasing flats worth lakhs of rupees without completing the mutation process, resulting in uncollected taxes. The municipality will promptly address these issues.”

Addressing illegal encroachments and hawkers in Jalpaiguri town, Chaterjee stated: “The Chief Minister has issued strict directives against illegal encroachments. Accordingly, efforts are underway to reclaim sidewalks and public spaces on various streets within the municipality.

Some shopkeepers rent out the road in front of their shops to hawkers for financial gain. Measures are being prepared to address this issue, including the establishment of designated hawker zones. Prior to this, a crackdown on illegal encroachments will be launched.”